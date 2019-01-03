Queen Anne Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 1/2

INCIDENT: Disturbance

DATE / TIME: 1/1/19 at approximately 12:20 am

LOCATION: 900 Block of May Lane, Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputies responded to the above address in reference to a noise complaint. Deputies had responded to the address twice within the previous hour regarding noise complaints. While helping attendees to leave the party, deputies located suspected marijuana and alcoholic beverages in the residence. Deputies also located a 20-year-old incoherent male in the home. The male was transported to an emergency center for treatment. The marijuana was also seized. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Patikowski, Deputy J. Bradley, Deputy A. Patchett, Deputy First Class S. Creason, Deputy M. Iman, and Acting Corporal L. Steenken assisted by Maryland State Police and the Maryland Transportation Authority police

CASE: 18-39118

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE / TIME: 1/1/19 at approximately 10:03 am

LOCATION: 300 Block of McKay Road, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 60yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Burns responded to the above address in reference to a malicious destruction of property complaint. The victim advised that, on the morning of January 1st, he discovered tire tracks leading from his neighbor’s driveway through his front yard and out of his driveway.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Burns at 410-758-0770 ext. 1296 or nburns@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class N. Burns

CASE: 19-0000019

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 1/1/19 at approximately 11:14 am

LOCATION: 200 Block of Green Lee Lane, Chester, MD

VICTIM: Lee’s Tree Service, Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Burns responded to the above location in reference to a burglary. The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had made entry into the shop and stole three Husqvarna chainsaws. Combined, the chainsaws were worth approximately $2,000. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Burns at 410-758-0770 ext. 1296 or nburns@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class N. Burns

CASE: 19-0000028