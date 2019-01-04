MEDIA ADVISORY: Inauguration Entertainment Announced

Additional Details Released

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the musical performers from across Maryland that will be providing entertainment at the Inauguration Ceremony and festivities on Wednesday, January 16:

9:30 AM: Pre-Inaugural Entertainment – Northwest Lawn Stage, State House

229th Army Band, Maryland Army National Guard

The band has been part of the Maryland National Guard for most of the 20th century and is one of few Army bands to have received battle honors. The band consists of citizen soldiers that perform for military and civilian ceremonies that support the great State of Maryland.

Cardinal Shehan School Choir

The nationally recognized Cardinal Shehan School Choir from Baltimore City has performed on Good Morning America, The View, and in June, at Governor Hogan’s Baltimore City Cabinet Meeting. They were nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for their performance of Rise Up on The View.

Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Chamber Choir

The Barbara Ingram School for the Arts, located in Hagerstown, provides a world-class academic and arts education as the first arts magnet high school in Washington County and Western Maryland. Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan have visited the school on a number of occasions, even caroling with students in December 2016.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Chamber Choir

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Music Department has earned two Grammy Foundation awards and is home to eight instrumental ensembles and three choral ensembles, including the Chamber Choir. The group performs across the state and the region.

12:30 PM: Inauguration Ceremony Performances – Northwest Lawn Stage, State House

United States Naval Academy Glee Club to perform the Star Spangled Banner

Maryland Army National Guard Member SFC Erin Betz to perform America the Beautiful

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra to perform Maryland, My Maryland

1:30 PM: Post-Ceremony Music – Ground Floor, State House

Selections from the Maryland Defense Force Band and the 229th Army Band, Maryland Army National Guard Jazz Ensemble

