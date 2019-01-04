SALISBURY MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSING  A DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD (January 4, 2019) – Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Wicomico County man who possessed and attempted to detonate a destructive device in Hancock, Washington County on December 29, 2018.

On December 30, 2018, at approximately 12:32 am, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies notified the Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad to assist with the discovery of a suspected device. The device was located in the parking lot of the Quaker Creek Apartments. As a result of diagnostics performed by the Bomb Squad, it was determined that the device was a functional intact improvised explosive device. The Bomb Squad rendered the device safe and took it in to custody for evidence and assumed the investigation. No injuries or damage was reported as a result of the incident.

On January 4, 2019, the Maryland State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad executed a search warrant at 714 Hammond Street in Salisbury. As a result of the execution of the warrant, Michael Joseph Thorn (51) was taken into custody without incident and transported to Wicomico County Central Booking/Detention Center. No injuries or damages resulted from the execution of the warrant.

The investigation revealed that Mr. Thorn possessed and attempted to initiate the device. Mr. Thorn was charged with Possessing a Destructive Device and Possessing Explosives with Intent to Create a Destructive Device. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb Squad, Lower Eastern Regional Office, Salisbury Police Department and Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives assisted with this investigation.

Mr. Thorn is currently being held without bond until a hearing on January 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

