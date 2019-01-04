Tia Johnson Headed Back To Prison

Today in her violation of probation hearing Tia Johnson was given 7 years 6 months for her part in the burglary in 2007 of the bed and breakfast in Snow Hill. Tia Johnson was the girlfriend Of Clarence Jackson and Cousin Of Justin Hadel who murdered mother of three Christine Sheddy In 2007. Tia drove the body in the trunk of her car and didn’t say a word for over 2 years making the family suffer even more. She hardly did any time because accessory after the fact gave hardly any jail time prior to this case. Due to her actions and the actions of the Hill family in the Whitney Bennett murder and the hard work of Christine’s mom Lynn Dodenhoff the Sheddy Bennett act will forever land these people with longer sentences for this. The fact that Tia got off so light and still couldn’t behave honestly is sweet justice . No amount of time can ever feel like enough after the pain she caused but knowing she’s sitting in prison for another 7 and a half years will feel like some small measure

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Tia Johnson Headed Back To Prison

    1. That was an original charge when she plea bargained in my daughters case. Because of all the trouble she has been in they violated her and made her pull the rest of her time.

      Like

      Reply

  7. fuck you. you have no right to drag somebody life like this. you are a piece shit and the fact that everybody thinks this is okay to continue to drag somebody for years is a piece of shit too!!! period….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s