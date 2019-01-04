Tia Johnson Headed Back To Prison

Today in her violation of probation hearing Tia Johnson was given 7 years 6 months for her part in the burglary in 2007 of the bed and breakfast in Snow Hill. Tia Johnson was the girlfriend Of Clarence Jackson and Cousin Of Justin Hadel who murdered mother of three Christine Sheddy In 2007. Tia drove the body in the trunk of her car and didn’t say a word for over 2 years making the family suffer even more. She hardly did any time because accessory after the fact gave hardly any jail time prior to this case. Due to her actions and the actions of the Hill family in the Whitney Bennett murder and the hard work of Christine’s mom Lynn Dodenhoff the Sheddy Bennett act will forever land these people with longer sentences for this. The fact that Tia got off so light and still couldn’t behave honestly is sweet justice . No amount of time can ever feel like enough after the pain she caused but knowing she’s sitting in prison for another 7 and a half years will feel like some small measure

