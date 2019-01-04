Today in her violation of probation hearing Tia Johnson was given 7 years 6 months for her part in the burglary in 2007 of the bed and breakfast in Snow Hill. Tia Johnson was the girlfriend Of Clarence Jackson and Cousin Of Justin Hadel who murdered mother of three Christine Sheddy In 2007. Tia drove the body in the trunk of her car and didn’t say a word for over 2 years making the family suffer even more. She hardly did any time because accessory after the fact gave hardly any jail time prior to this case. Due to her actions and the actions of the Hill family in the Whitney Bennett murder and the hard work of Christine’s mom Lynn Dodenhoff the Sheddy Bennett act will forever land these people with longer sentences for this. The fact that Tia got off so light and still couldn’t behave honestly is sweet justice . No amount of time can ever feel like enough after the pain she caused but knowing she’s sitting in prison for another 7 and a half years will feel like some small measure
10 thoughts on “Tia Johnson Headed Back To Prison”
She is one nasty piece of work. I remember when she used to work at Wal-Mart, never could understand why they hired her.
Where was the burglary?
That was an original charge when she plea bargained in my daughters case. Because of all the trouble she has been in they violated her and made her pull the rest of her time.
Her mother still works for Walmart
And that’s any of your business why?
why does this concern you???
Karma…you took someone who ment the world to me. You are truly on evil soul and you will reap what you sow.
None of you have a clue what your talking about 🖕🏼 Nosey ass bitches 😘
BYEEE BITCH
fuck you. you have no right to drag somebody life like this. you are a piece shit and the fact that everybody thinks this is okay to continue to drag somebody for years is a piece of shit too!!! period….
