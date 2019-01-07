COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE DETERMINED ACCIDENTAL

Salisbury, Wicomico County (January 7, 2019) – Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded their investigation into an early morning fire in the Westwood Commerce Park at a business known as Quality Linen Service.

The Salisbury Fire Department was dispatched to 1751 Westwood Drive in response to an automatic fire alarm at 3:21 am. Upon arrival, the fire department upgraded the incident to a working commercial structure fire which activated addition fire personnel from surrounding departments. 60 firefighters from multiple departments were on scene and controlled the fire within 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The origin and cause investigation determined that the fire originated on the interior in the area of the commercial dryers. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and was the result of spontaneous combustion of linens which were identified as bar towels.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be approximately 2 million dollars and no injuries were reported.

