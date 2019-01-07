Kris Heiser Sworn In Today As New Worcester County States Attorney

What an exciting time in Worcester County as Kris Heiser was sworn in as States Attorney today. Kris is an amazing lady and will be an amazing asset to the Citizens of the County .

3 thoughts on “Kris Heiser Sworn In Today As New Worcester County States Attorney

  1. It was a great ceremony and yes, 100% agree Kris will be a fantastic State’s Attorney-she is smart as hell, knows the law, and is tough as nails. Worcester is lucky to have her!

