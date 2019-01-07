What an exciting time in Worcester County as Kris Heiser was sworn in as States Attorney today. Kris is an amazing lady and will be an amazing asset to the Citizens of the County .
3 thoughts on “Kris Heiser Sworn In Today As New Worcester County States Attorney”
It was a great ceremony and yes, 100% agree Kris will be a fantastic State’s Attorney-she is smart as hell, knows the law, and is tough as nails. Worcester is lucky to have her!
My two brothers voted for her because she is so hot.
I am excited for Worcester county. This woman is amazing
