FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – JANUARY 8, 2019

COUNTY EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER ANNOUNCES PIRATE’S WHARF PLANS

Plans are in the works to develop Wicomico County’s newest park, the property known as “Pirate’s Wharf.” The future park is expected to include features including water access, a trail system and a public gathering space and will be designed to retain its natural beauty. Located in Quantico, the property includes approximately 340 acres along the Wicomico River which includes a wooded area on the other side of Whitehaven Road.

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver is pleased that after many years, this beautiful property will be open to the public.

“It’s a very versatile space,” Culver said. “It offers open land for numerous opportunities, woods for hiking and river access.”

“The vision for the property has been shared by Executive Culver, the work group he commissioned in 2017 and members of the public,” explained Steve Miller, Director of Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism.

“The priority has been public access and creating opportunities for leisure recreation, which I think people will really enjoy,” Miller said.

The Wicomico County Council recently voted to accept a federal grant award of $820,000 from the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund for development of the property. The grant is administered through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Andrews, Miller & Associates, a division of Davis, Bowen & Friedel, has been hired to create a master plan for the project, and a committee will be working with the planner, Miller said.

One of those committee members is Dr. Judith Stribling, who chairs Wicomico County’s Natural Resources Conservation Advisory Committee.

Dr. Stribling said the focus will be on passive recreation, not active recreation. For example, there will be hiking trails, but not baseball fields.

