Fatal Collision In Dorchester County Under Investigation

January 8, 2019

(Hurlock, MD.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a collision in which one person died early this morning in Dorchester County.

The victim is identified as Yevette Young, 50, of Seaford, Delaware. She was driving a Nissan Xtera. Emergency personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene.

The passenger of the Nissan Xtera is identified as Victor Randolph, 27, of Seaford, Delaware. He was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained from the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner is identified as Solomon White, 35, of Dagsboro, Delaware. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. White did not report any injuries.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. today, Maryland State Police received calls from motorists, reporting a crash involving a Freightliner and a Nissan Xtera on eastbound Rt. 392, west of Finchville Road in Hurlock, MD. Troopers from Maryland State Police Easton Barrack were immediately dispatched to the location.

The preliminary investigation indicates that White was traveling eastbound on Rt. 392, west of Finchville Rd. Young was traveling westbound in the same area. For unknown reasons at this time, White crossed the dotted yellow line and entered into the westbound lane of traffic, directly into the travel path of the Young, striking the driver side of the Nissan Xtera.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, along with Dorchester County EMS personnel responded to assist with the scene. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration also responded to assist with the lane closure. Due to the incident, the roadway is still closed at the time of this writing.

