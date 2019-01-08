2 years ago I participated in the courthouse counter rally to show my support for President Trumps plans to increase our National Security through the border wall and stronger vetting of people coming to the US from certain countries . Here we are at a Government shutdown because the Democrats refuse to have anything to do with it.
Border Security is common sense and shouldn’t even be a discussion. We cannot have people just crossing into our Country illegally. Think about that the first thing they do when they enter our Country is break the law. I mean what does it take to make you open your eyes.
This Country provides free food, money and shelter to people in need and when our system is being overrun by illegal immigrants we can’t even take care of our own. Why do we even have a citizenship process if we want people to just come over a wall undocumented?
Democrats think people are stupid. The reason they want to keep allowing undocumented individuals is because they are a large voting base for them. Provide them with all they need and they become loyal voters. Work hard and get rewarded is not a Democrat mantra.
President Trump should declare it an emergency tonight and start building. He will have my support
2 thoughts on “What Is So Hard About Border Security?”
Not only is it a voting base for the democrats it is also to get cheap labor. Democrats goal is to keep people in chains. Keep them nothing but lowly slaves. Remember it was the democrats who wanted to keep slavery a law. When they lost they dreamed up other ways to keep people slaves. They claim to care about the little people but this is just one more of the lies democrats tell constantly. The democrats only care about big business which is their donors. With more immigration legal and not legal (because the first thing they do when they cross the border is get fake papers) businesses don’t have to give people raises. This is the democrat plan-keep people in chains-getting low wages so they have to be dependent on the government. Businesses should have to compete for employees by offering higher wages and benefits but with a lot of immigration they can keep wages low.
pelosi says no to the wall but yes to overseas abortion funding. Why do democrats love killing babies so much that now they can’t wait to do it in other countries? democrats are truly an evil nasty people. One of the biggest oxymoron out there is a Christian democrat.
