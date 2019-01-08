What Is So Hard About Border Security?

2 years ago I participated in the courthouse counter rally to show my support for President Trumps plans to increase our National Security through the border wall and stronger vetting of people coming to the US from certain countries . Here we are at a Government shutdown because the Democrats refuse to have anything to do with it.

Border Security is common sense and shouldn’t even be a discussion. We cannot have people just crossing into our Country illegally. Think about that the first thing they do when they enter our Country is break the law. I mean what does it take to make you open your eyes.

This Country provides free food, money and shelter to people in need and when our system is being overrun by illegal immigrants we can’t even take care of our own. Why do we even have a citizenship process if we want people to just come over a wall undocumented?

Democrats think people are stupid. The reason they want to keep allowing undocumented individuals is because they are a large voting base for them. Provide them with all they need and they become loyal voters. Work hard and get rewarded is not a Democrat mantra.

President Trump should declare it an emergency tonight and start building. He will have my support

