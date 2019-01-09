WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND

OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE

P.O. BOX 870

SALISBURY, MARYLAND 21803-0870

410-548-4801

FAX: 410-548-4803

Bob Culver R. Wayne Strausburg

County Executive Director of Administration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 9, 2018

EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER ANNOUNCES

WARMING UP WICOMICO

Salisbury, MD …During the winter months, we realize there are so many people outside in the cold weather without ample clothing items to keep warm. Therefore, County Executive Bob Culver is pleased to announce the program WARMING UP WICOMICO. We will be having a cold weather clothing donation drive January thru February from 8 AM-4 PM.

Donations will be distributed to cold weather shelters and Wicomico County homeless.

Drop off locations:

Government Office Building at 125 N. Division Street

Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Avenue

Advertisements