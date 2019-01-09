EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER ANNOUNCES WARMING UP WICOMICO

 

 

WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND

OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE

                                                                                                                  P.O. BOX 870

                                                                                           SALISBURY, MARYLAND 21803-0870

                                                                                                                  410-548-4801

                                                                                                             FAX:  410-548-4803

Bob Culver                                                                                       R. Wayne Strausburg 

County Executive                                                 Director of Administration

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 9, 2018

 

EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER ANNOUNCES

WARMING UP WICOMICO

 

 

Salisbury, MD …During the winter months, we realize there are so many people outside in the cold weather without ample clothing items to keep warm.  Therefore, County Executive Bob Culver is pleased to announce the program WARMING UP WICOMICO.  We will be having a cold weather clothing donation drive January thru February from 8 AM-4 PM.

 

Donations will be distributed to cold weather shelters and Wicomico County homeless.  

 

Drop off locations:

 

Government Office Building at 125 N. Division Street

Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Avenue

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s