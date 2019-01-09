WICOMICO COUNTY, MARYLAND
OFFICE OF THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE
P.O. BOX 870
SALISBURY, MARYLAND 21803-0870
410-548-4801
FAX: 410-548-4803
Bob Culver R. Wayne Strausburg
County Executive Director of Administration
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 9, 2018
EXECUTIVE BOB CULVER ANNOUNCES
WARMING UP WICOMICO
Salisbury, MD …During the winter months, we realize there are so many people outside in the cold weather without ample clothing items to keep warm. Therefore, County Executive Bob Culver is pleased to announce the program WARMING UP WICOMICO. We will be having a cold weather clothing donation drive January thru February from 8 AM-4 PM.
Donations will be distributed to cold weather shelters and Wicomico County homeless.
Drop off locations:
Government Office Building at 125 N. Division Street
Wicomico Civic Center at 500 Glen Avenue