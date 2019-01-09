Gold Alert Issued for Missing Ocean View Man

Ocean View- The Delaware State Police is issuing a Gold Alert for William Mason Mills, 24 who was reported missing on January 8, 2019 and last seen on the morning of January 7, 2019 in the Frankford area.

Mills is 5’09” tall, 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a black, 1997 Ford Explorer, DE registration PC131821.

Attempts to locate Mills have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare.

If anyone has information in reference to his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 . Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe

Released: 010819 2144

