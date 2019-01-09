Muir Boda Files For Re-Election

Over the past three years I have had the honor of representing the 2nd District of Salisbury on the City Council. For the past two years I have had the distinct honor of serving as the Council Vice-President. This morning I filed my candidacy for re-election to Salisbury City Council.

Together we have accomplished some extraordinary things in our great city – from moving forward with our Main Street Masterplan, the beginning of implementing our Bike Masterplan, modernizing and restructuring our City Government, being selected as the Host City for the National Folk Festival, fully implementing the Police Body Camera system, implementing an across the board pay structure for all city employees that creates a career path for them, laying the groundwork for converting city parking lots into privately developed projects, implementing the Housing First Program which targets the issue of chronic homelessness, The addition of two Community Centers in our city, and the list goes on.

With all that we have accomplished there is still much more work to do over the coming years and I look forward to sharing those ideas along with my continued advocacy for Salisbury and municipalities at the state and federal levels on the issues that affect us all. As the President-Elect for the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities I have been working on these issues and plan to continue that work.

Thank you all for your support and let’s continue the work!

