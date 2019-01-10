Salisbury Barrack

2765 North Salisbury Boulevard

Salisbury, MD 21801

(410) 749-3101 ext 0

msp.salisbury@maryland.gov

mdsp.maryland.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 1/10/19

Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Seizures and Arrest

(SALISBURY, Md.) —

On 1/10/19 at approximately 0053 hrs., Troopers were patrolling the Salisbury area when they observed a White Toyota with an inoperable brake light, inoperable tag light and a front passenger seatbelt violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Royal Farms parking lot located at 101 N. Salisbury Blvd. Troopers approached the driver side of the Toyota. While contacting the driver, the front seat passenger’s furtive movements directed Troopers attention to the rear seat area of the vehicle. The Troopers observed the barrel of a rifle protruding from underneath a sweatshirt.

Subsequently, all three occupants were immediately detained. The driver was identified as Keondrae Tyrice Finney AA/M DOB 11/15/92. The front seat passenger was identified as Jacorey Kevin Harmon AA/M DOB 5/2/95. The rear seat passenger was identified as Detravus Breon Upshur AA/M DOB 9/7/93. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Keltec Sub 2000 .40 cal rifle on the front passenger floorboard. An SKS 7.62×39 rifle was located along the rear passenger floorboard. Also located on the front seat passenger (Harmon) was a jar of marijuana under 10g., which was seized, and Harmon was issued a civil citation. The driver (Finney) was issued the appropriate traffic citations.

Further investigation revealed the rear seat passenger (Upshur) was prohibited from possessing firearms. All subjects were transported to the Salisbury Barrack for processing and further investigation. Investigation led to charging Detravius Breon Upshur of Franklin Avenue in Salisbury with numerous firearms violations.

Case # 19-MSP-001301

Investigating Trooper: Tpr. M. Honsinger

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Assistant Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. M. Rickard

Assistant Barrack Commander: D/Sgt. C. Welch

