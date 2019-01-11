Letter To The Editor

I wanted to say a few words about Bill McDermott. We haven’t seen eye to eye on a lot of things but he has always cared about getting justice for Christine Sheddy and the family she left behind. On January 4, 2019 he did just that! As his last case in Worcester County this man got final justice for my daughter Christine.

For the people that dont know… Billy McDermott (before he passed the bar) was working in the Worcester County States Attorney’s office. In addition to his other duties, Billy researched my daughters case. There were many nights that he slept in that office working for my Christine. Billy’s hard work and pursuit for justice paid off and came full circle on his last case in Worcester County. Bill McDermott successfully argued Tia Johnson had violated her parole conditions and the judge agreed. Tia was given her back up time to serve.

Thank you Billy for caring about my daughter, Christine Sheddy. Although we have disagreed in the past I would like you to know that I appreciated everything you did for my girl. I only wish you the best. Wicomico County is lucky to have you.

Thanks again

Lynn Dodenhoff

Christine’s Mom

