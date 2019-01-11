WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENIN

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches possible. Isolated higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east

central, eastern and north central Virginia.

* WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions Saturday

night and Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

