WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENIN

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible. Isolated higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east
central, eastern and north central Virginia.
* WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions Saturday
night and Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
