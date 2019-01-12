Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Wanted Sex Offender

 

Date Posted: Saturday, January 12th, 2019

Dover, DE- The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offender. They may or may not be wanted for sex related offenses. If anyone knows the location of this subject, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/

Daniel Kirlin is reportedly homeless, but frequents the Dover area. He is described as a white male, 33 years of age, 6’00”, 175 lbs.

For detailed information log on to: sexoffender.dsp.delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Michael Austin

