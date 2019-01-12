Dover, DE- The Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offender. They may or may not be wanted for sex related offenses. If anyone knows the location of this subject, they are asked to call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/

Daniel Kirlin is reportedly homeless, but frequents the Dover area. He is described as a white male, 33 years of age, 6’00”, 175 lbs.

For detailed information log on to: sexoffender.dsp.delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Michael Austin

Released:

-End-