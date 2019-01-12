Bennett High School Guidance Counselor charged with SECOND DEGREE RAPE, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH MINORS & SOLICITING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

ALLEN MITCHELL ARRESTED FOR SECOND DEGREE RAPE, SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH MINORS & SOLICITING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

On January 11, 2019, Allen Edward Mitchell, age 32, of Fruitland, Maryland was arrested on fifteen different criminal charges which included Second Degree Rape, Fourth Degree Sex Offenses, Perverted Practice and Soliciting Child Pornography. Mr. Mitchell is currently employed as a guidance counselor at James M. Bennett High School and had been previously placed on administrative leave during the pendency of this investigation.

It is alleged that Mitchell engaged in multiple instances of misconduct with minors, to include the criminal use of social media applications.

Upon arrest Mitchell was seen by a District Court Commissioner at a hearing in which The Office of The State’s Attorney for Wicomico County participated and argued that Mitchell be held without bond due to the serious nature of the allegations. Subsequently, Mitchell was held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is asking that any person(s) that have information relating to these allegations or additional information are asked to contact the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center or the Salisbury Police Department.

Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center: 410-334-6910 Salisbury Police Department: 410-548-3165 Emergency Number for Suspected Child Abuse 410-713-3900 After Hours Emergency Contact Number 410-548-4891

