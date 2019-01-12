Shots Fired At Police After Attempted Traffic Stop In Dorchester County – State Police Searching For Vehicle

January 12, 2019

(FINCHVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver after shots were fired at police during an attempted traffic stop yesterday in Dorchester County.

The vehicle is described as a tan/gold 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with Delaware tags. The Delaware license plate number is 186063. State and local police are actively searching for the vehicle and the driver. Police believe the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Just after midnight on January 11, 2019, troopers from the Easton Barrack attempted a traffic stop for a speed violation in the eastbound lane of Route 392 in Dorchester County. The driver refused to stop. A short pursuit ensued as police continued to attempt the traffic stop with their emergency equipment activated.

After approximately six minutes, the driver fired several shots out of the driver’s side window, striking the trooper’s marked Ford Explorer multiple times. The driver continued to flee, reaching high rates of speed. The Alero was last seen traveling eastbound on Route 392, east of the Finchville light towards Delaware.

Trooper 4 from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded to assist with locating the vehicle. Crime scene analysts from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene to collect evidence.

No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Upper Shore Region are actively investigating this case and ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. All calls may remain confidential.

