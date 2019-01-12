…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO1 AM EST MONDAY

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze expected.

* WHERE…Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please

call 5 1 1.

&&

