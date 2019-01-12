WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze expected.
* WHERE…Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please
call 5 1 1.
