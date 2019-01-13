Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. each night, doors open for general admission at 6 p.m.

The Lone Star Championship Rodeo returns to the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26 with a full rodeo lineup, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, cowgirls’ breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls’ barrel racing and – of course – bull riding. The rodeo is co-sanctioned with the American Professional Rodeo Association and features professional and amateur cowboys and cowgirls from all over the region.

Specialty acts include Mike Wentworth, two-time Barrelman of the Year, and Lindsey Wentworth, trick roper, whip cracker and gunslinger extraordinaire.

Events for kids ages 10 & under start around 7 p.m. before the rodeo kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Kids can participate in the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest and gold rush each night.

VIP Experience

The VIP experience includes seats on the ground floor and the chance to get up close and personal with the livestock and cowboys. VIPs can take advantage of early entry starting at 5:30 p.m. to get a tour of the bucking chutes and learn about roping events. Guests will also hear about the myths of the rodeo world and learn how good the animals have it on the rodeo trail. The experience includes a chance to meet the specialty acts, contestants and riders and get autographs and pictures. VIPs will also receive a score sheet to follow the action all night long. VIP tours will end promptly at 6:45 p.m. each night.

Concessions and shopping are also available on site.

