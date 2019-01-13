SNOW EMERGENCY IN EFFECT

Somerset County, Maryland Snow Emergency Plan

January 12, 2019

SNOW EMERGENCY IN EFFECT                                           

 

The Maryland State Police at the Princess Anne Barrack in Somerset County in conjunction with local agencies and the State Highway Administration have implemented the Snow Emergency Plan.  This plan is to assist the State Highway Administration in snow clearing operations throughout the county.

 

Effective on 1/12/2018 at 11:30 p.m. all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires on both driving wheels of motor vehicles.  In addition, a parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes in the County.

 

A press release will be sent out advising when snow emergency plan has been lifted.  Questions should be addressed to the Maryland State Police Barrack in Princess Anne at 443-260-3700.

