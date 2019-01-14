State Police Death Investigation In Salisbury

January 14, 2019

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are actively investigating the death of a woman in Salisbury.

The identity of the deceased is Ashlie Meadow-Simms, 30, of Parsonsburg, Maryland. Investigators believe Ashlie was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt between 10:00-11:00 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 in the area of her residence in the 3,000 block of Johnson Road in Parsonsburg. Autopsy results are pending examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. yesterday, the Salisbury Barrack received a report of a body on the side of the road in Wicomico County. The 9-1-1 call came from a motorist in the area.

Troopers responded to the scene and located the body of an unresponsive woman approximately one-half mile from the intersection of Johnson Road and Bear Swamp Road in Parsonsburg, about 10-15 feet from the road in the wood line. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore responded along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded to process the scene for evidence.

Police ask anyone with relevant information or who may have had contact with the victim to call the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. All callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation continues…

