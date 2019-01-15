Incident/Complaint#: 50-19-1329

Date/Time: Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 7:35AM

Location: Unit Block of East Loockerman Street, Dover, DE

Officer Releasing Information: M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman, Public Information Officer

Narrative:

The Dover Police Department arrested two suspects on assault and weapons charges following an incident on Sunday morning. At approximately 7:35AM, a 37-year-old woman was involved in a confrontation with Nathaniel Hampton (27) in the 300 Block of Frear Drive. Hampton struck the woman several times in the head with a revolver, pointed a gun at her, and fired one shot, nearly striking the victim. The victim began to flee but was once again confronted by Hampton and was joined by Chelsie Cooper (26). Cooper then pointed the revolver at the woman and threatened to kill her before fleeing.

Nathaniel Hampton was arrested and released on $11,000 UNSECURED bond on the following offenses:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree

-Aggravated Menacing

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Assault 3rd Degree

-Possession of Marijuana

-Terroristic Threatening

Chelsie Cooper was arrested and released on $20.00 UNSECURED bond on the following charges:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree

-Aggravated Menacing

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Terroristic Threatening