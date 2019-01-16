This is for everyone that wants to speak on any topic without hijacking other threads. Have fun and keep it civil.
Advertisements
This is for everyone that wants to speak on any topic without hijacking other threads. Have fun and keep it civil.
6 thoughts on “January 16 Open Discussion Thread”
The Principle and Vice Principle have been suspended at Bennett high in addition to the guidance councilor.
LikeLike
What is up with the Mayor’s rdcent driving woes?
LikeLike
Think you be looking at wrong fellow. Mayor is Jacob R Day who last traffic charge was in 2013
LikeLike
SNOWFLAKES CIVIL war is coming soon tick tock.
LikeLike
JT why you not cover the OPERATION OLD SKOOL drug busts?
LikeLike
PRINCIPAL… I see you went to that school…
LikeLike