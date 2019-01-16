State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 15, 2019
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location / Address: 509 Booth St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Melvin and Bernice Williams
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $50,000 Contents: $15,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Foyer/Sitting room
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical
Additional Information: The American Red Cross is assisting. Two pets perished in the fire.