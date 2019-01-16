State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   January 15, 2019

Time:   9:00 a.m.

Location / Address:  509 Booth St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:  Melvin and Bernice Williams

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $50,000                      Contents: $15,000

Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department

# of Alarms:  1   # Of Firefighters:  25

Time to Control:  45 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Foyer/Sitting room

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, electrical

Additional Information:  The American Red Cross is assisting.  Two pets perished in the fire.

