Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Bryan M. Carter

Incident: Vehicle Break-In Arrest

Date of Incident: 4 January 2019

Location : 30000 block of Willis Way, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Bryan M. Carter, 38, Bridgeville, DE

Narrative : On 4 January 2019 a deputy arrested Bryan Carter following an investigation into the breaking into of vehicles in the 30000 block of Willis Way. During the investigation, it was discovered that gift cards were removed from the vehicle. During the investigation, the deputy was able to learn that the stolen gift cards were used at an area McDonald’s. Subsequent investigation to that revealed Bryan Carter as the individual presenting the purloined gift cards.

The deputy obtained a warrant for the arrest of Carter and he was apprehended on 4 January 2019 and transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Carter in the Detention Center a bond of $6,000.00.

Charges: Burglary 2nd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Theft $100.00-$1,500.00, Rogue and Vagabond

Richard James Liddle

Incident: Fugitive from Virginia

Date of Incident: 8 January 2019

Location : 7600 Gumboro Road, Pittsville, MD

Suspect: Richard James Liddle, 41, Pittsville, MD

Narrative : On 8 January 2019 at 4:00 PM, a deputy arrested a wanted fugitive from Accomack County, VA, Richard Liddle, at a residence in Pittsville, MD. Liddle was being sought by Virginia authorities on a warrant that was issued after Liddle failed to serve court ordered incarceration.

Liddle was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Liddle in the Detention Center without bond pending extradition back to Virginia.

Charges: Fugitive from Virginia

Christopher A. Layton

Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Date of Incident: 9 January 2019

Location : 1000 block of W. Isabella Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Christopher A. Layton, 25, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 9 January 2019 at 4:30 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Christopher Layton for a moving violation. Upon making contact with Layton, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, the deputy recovered a small amount of marijuana but also discovered a bag of what was identified as Crack Cocaine in Layton’s possession.

The deputy placed Layton under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Layton on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Giovonte K. Fields

Incident: Vehicle Break-In Arrests

Date of Incident: 9 January 2019

Location : Rustic Acres, Salisbury, MD

Suspect:

1. Giovonte K. Fields, 19, Salisbury, MD

2. Male Juvenile, 16, Salisbury, MD

3. Male Juvenile, 16, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 9 January 2019 at 5:00 AM, a deputy responded to report of subjects running behind a house in the Rustic Acres neighborhood of Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a taxi cab leaving the neighborhood at a rate in excess of the speed limit. Upon stopping the taxi, the deputy began an investigation into the three passengers, Giovonte Fields and two sixteen year old males. After learning that none of the three lived in the neighborhood and could not provide a reason for being there the deputy began to suspect the trio were in the neighborhood for nefarious reasons.

During the investigation, the deputy learned that cars in the neighborhood had been ransacked.

The three individuals were found to have a large amount of change on them but that paled with regard to a loaded .45 semi-automatic handgun found in their possession. The deputy discovered that the change and handgun were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

All three subjects were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. The two involved juveniles were charged as adults. Following their initial appearances, all three were detained without bond pending a District Court Bond Review.

Charges: Theft of a handgun, Handgun on Person, Possession of a handgun by a Prohibited Person, Theft, Rogue and Vagabond

Kyle Christopher Shrieves

Incident: Burglary Arrest

Date of Incident: 9 January 2019

Location : 2300 block of Marvel Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Kyle Christopher Shrieves, 33, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 9 January 2019 at 12:30 PM, a deputy responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2300 block of Marvel Road in Salisbury. Upon arrival, the deputy observed signs of forced entry through a window. According to the victim, a lap-top was missing from the residence.

During an investigation, a subject identified as Kyle Shrieves was seen on the property prior to the discovery of the burglary. The deputy located Shrieves on an adjacent street and took him into custody. During a subsequent interview, Shrieves admitted he had entered the residence.

The deputy transported Shrieves to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Shrieves on unsecured bond.

Charges: Burglary 3rd Degree, Burglary 4th Degree, Theft

Releasing Authority : Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 10 January 2019

Saint Fleur, Amando

Incident: Assault, Resisting Arrest

Date of Incident: 01-11-19

Location: Rt 13 and E William St, Salisbury

Suspect: Saint Fleur, Amando; 18, of Salisbury

Narrative : On 1-11-19 at 1:13 Am, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amando Saint Fleur. During the stop, the Deputy saw and smelled evidence of CDS. The Deputies attempted to detain Saint Fleur. St Fleur resisted being handcuffed, and assaulted two Deputies. After a struggle, St Fleur was arrested and transported to Central Booking.

Charges: 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault, Resisting arrest

