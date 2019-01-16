JAMIE L. DYKES

ZAMERE PURNELL CONVICTED OF 1st DEGREE MURDER

On January 15, 2019, Zamere Dashawn Purnell, age 19, of Liberty Street, Salisbury, Maryland, was convicted by the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, of one (1) count each of first degree murder, second of degree murder, robbery, first and second degree assaults, theft under $100 and two (2) counts of reckless endangerment, after a two day trial. Sentencing was postponed pending a mandatory presentence investigation. The Office of the State’s Attorney is seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

On March 17, 2018, during early morning hours, Purnell entered the home of Pierre Louis located in the 500 block of Priscilla Street, where Mr. Louis, 67 years of age, was home in bed with his two (2) year old son. Purnell attempted to rob Mr. Louis in his home. Purnell inflicted twenty-two (22) stab wounds to Mr. Louis which resulted in his death. Purnell then poured bleach throughout the crime scene and fled the residence with the victim’s cell phone.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes commended investigators of the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) and Maryland State Police (MSP) Homicide Unit for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes specifically thanked Detective Caton, SPD, and Sergeant Kennard, MSP, the lead investigators. SA Dykes also thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Kristen Schultz, who prosecuted this case along with SA Dykes.

For more information or for an interview, please call the Office of the State’s Attorney Public Information Officer S/I Carsten Wendlandt at (443) 497-1787.

