17 January Open Thread The open thread will be a daily column…thank you for your continued support.
One thought on “17 January Open Thread”
The animals are out of control at Bennett High School with them fighting yesterday and climbing and standing all over the dining tables. Donna Hanlin needs to be fired for promoting and incompetent Amy Eskridge to be the *Principal at Bennett High School. There currently is NO leadership at the Bennett High School and there are too many students for one Vice Principal to control. That high school is dangerous and OUT OF CONTROL!! But if you want, you had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Hanlin one on one for 15 minutes yesterday to voice your concerns. What a F’n Joke she is. Please do a post on this to allow the taxpayers in Wicomico County Fkd Up our Board of Education is. The liberals ruin everything.
Time for the Board of Education, the County Council and the County Executive to have a Press Conference on this and a vote of No Confidence for Donna Hanlin.
