Berlin Police Department 2018 Award List

49172820_2237560312932551_4128243039300747264_o2018 Awards and Honors

• Senior Police Officer Edward Carmean Ten Years’ Service

• Senior Police Officer Christopher Bireley Twenty Years” Service

• Senior Police Officer Christopher Bireley Meritorious Service 2017 K9 track which lead to a felony arrest for the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office

• Lt J.D. Lawson Meritorious Service for 12/2017 Barricade Situation (Domestic Related)

• Senior Police Officer Joseph Kerr Lifesaving Commendation 12/2017 saved a subject who was attempting suicide (hanging)

• Senior Police Officer Claude Holland Lifesaving Commendation 5/2018 for rescuing a mother and two children from a flooding vehicle

• Sgt Michael O’Connor Lifesaving Commendation 11/2018 saved a subject who was actively cutting herself

• Patrolman Kevin Lloyd Lifesaving Commendation 12/2018 saved a subject who was actively cutting herself

