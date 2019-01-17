CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE DECEMBER ARREST REPORT

CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE
NEWS
DECEMBER ARREST REPORT
According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the
following arrests were made for the month of December:
• On December 6, 2018, a Quinby, VA man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a
breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.
David T. Gladding.
• On December 15, 2018, an Atlantic, VA woman was
arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On December 23, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was
arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
• On December 24, 2018, a Gywnn Island, VA man was
arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol
(misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F.
Stevens.
• On December 26, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was
arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
• On December 27, 2018, April Lynn Pruitt of Wallops Island,
VA was arrested for possession of cocaine (felony)
possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of
alcohol and refusal to take a breath test (misdemeanors).
The arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
• On December 29, 2018, Chincoteague man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a
breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.
David T. Gladding.
• On December 31, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested
for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take
a breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.
Jeffrey F. Stevens.