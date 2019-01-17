CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE DECEMBER ARREST REPORT

CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE

NEWS

DECEMBER ARREST REPORT

According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the

following arrests were made for the month of December:

• On December 6, 2018, a Quinby, VA man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a

breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.

David T. Gladding.

• On December 15, 2018, an Atlantic, VA woman was

arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On December 23, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was

arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.

• On December 24, 2018, a Gywnn Island, VA man was

arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

(misdemeanor). The arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F.

Stevens.

• On December 26, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was

arrested for being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.

• On December 27, 2018, April Lynn Pruitt of Wallops Island,

VA was arrested for possession of cocaine (felony)

possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of

alcohol and refusal to take a breath test (misdemeanors).

The arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.

• On December 29, 2018, Chincoteague man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a

breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.

David T. Gladding.

• On December 31, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested

for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take

a breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.

Jeffrey F. Stevens.

Advertisements