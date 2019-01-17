January Pocomoke City Police Arrests

December 1– December 31, 2018

12-02-2018 Courtney Orsinger, age 23 of Exmore, VA was cited for theft under $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-02-2018 Allyson Orsinger, age 21 of Onancock, VA was cited for theft under $1500. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-12-2018 Ted Davis III, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for armed robbery, 1st degree assault, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree assault, firearm possession with felony conviction, firearm use/felony violent crime. He was held without bond.

12-24-2018 Drequan Savage, age 24 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for driving on suspended license. He was released on his personal recognizance.

12-26-2018 Adrienne Taylor, age 29 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for 2nd degree assault. She was held on $20000 bond.

12-26-2018 Eric Byrd, age 31 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for 2nd degree assault and affray. He was held on $5000 bond.

12-28-2018 Jamyia Griffin, age 21 of Painter, VA was cited for theft less than $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

12-28-2018 Nia Alleyne, age 24 of Aberdeen, MD was cited for theft less than $100. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

There were (0) Zero juvenile arrests.

(8) eight additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.

January 15, 2019

