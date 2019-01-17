Multiple Theft & Burglaries Stopped by Sheriff’s Office in Greensboro area…

Kasey Allen Dolly

During the month of December 2018 and the beginning of January 2019 Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched and investigated several thefts from vehicles and burglaries, all of which occurred in the Denton and Greensboro areas of Caroline County, Maryland. Through further investigation, Deputies were able to identify a possible suspect, identified as Kasey Allen Dolly of the 400 block of West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland.

Detectives from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division then conducted an interview with Dolly, at which time Detectives learned Dolly was responsible for approximately fifteen (15) thefts from vehicles and approximately five (5) burglaries, all of which occurred within the months of December and January. Detectives arrested and charged Dolly with over thirty-five (35) criminal charges, ranging from Theft Less Than $100.00 to Second Degree Burglary as well as numerous drug related charges. Dolly was arrested and is currently incarcerated in the Caroline County Detention Center on No Bond.

Courtney Nichole Ireland

Detectives also charged Dolly’s girlfriend identified as Courtney Nichole Ireland, with over seven (7) criminal charges, ranging from Theft Scheme to Burglary Forth Degree as well as several drug related charges. Ireland was located and served via Criminal Summons on January 12, 2019. Ireland was released on her signature, pending her initial appearance in Caroline County District Court