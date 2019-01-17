|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 16, 2019
Time: 8:55 a.m.
Location / Address: 503 Douglas Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Split level two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Jordan Usilton
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $90,000 Contents: $20,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 30
Time to Control: 40 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Chimney
Preliminary Cause: Accidental
Additional Information:
