NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: January 16, 2019 Time: 8:55 a.m. Location / Address: 503 Douglas Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Split level two story wood frame single family dwelling Owner / Occupants: Jordan Usilton Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $90,000 Contents: $20,000 Smoke Alarm Status: Present, activated Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 30 Time to Control: 40 minutes Discovered By: Neighbor Area of Origin: Chimney Preliminary Cause: Accidental Additional Information: