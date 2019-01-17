NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   January 16, 2019

Time:  8:55 a.m.

Location / Address:  503 Douglas Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Split level two story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Jordan Usilton

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $90,000                      Contents: $20,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present, activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:   30

Time to Control:   40 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Chimney

Preliminary Cause:   Accidental

Additional Information:  

Bill
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s