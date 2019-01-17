A Queen Anne’s County resident reported that they had received a call from an individual claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The individual claimed they had attempted to reach the resident numerous times and due to the failed attempts, a federal lawsuit had been filed against the resident. The individual added that if the resident paid a fee of $6,421, the lawsuit could be settled.
Please be mindful that this is a scam.
Additionally, it is important to know that the IRS:
• Never asks for credit card, debit card or prepaid card information over the telephone.
• Never insists on a specific payment method to pay tax obligations (e.g. google play cards)
• Never requests immediate payment over the telephone and will not take enforcement action immediately following a phone conversation. Taxpayers usually receive prior notification of IRS enforcement action involving IRS tax liens or levies.
Other characteristics of these scams include:
• Scammers using fake names and IRS badge numbers. Scammers generally use common names and surnames to identify themselves.
• Scammers may be able to recite the last four digits of a victim’s Social Security number.
• Scammers spoof the IRS toll-free number on caller ID to make it appear that it’s the IRS calling.
• Scammers sometimes send bogus IRS emails to some victims to support their bogus calls.
• Victims can hear background noise of other calls being conducted to mimic a call site.
• After threatening victims with jail time or driver’s license revocation, scammers hang up and others soon call back pretending to be from the local police or DMV, and the caller ID supports their claim.
More information on how to report phishing scams involving the IRS is available on the genuine IRS website, IRS.gov.
One thought on “Phone Scam Alert”
Just don’t pick up the phone if you don’t know who it is!
Go to the Web
Type the number and ‘Scam’
If legit you can find out!
If they don’t answer when you do pick it up that means it’s probably a ‘toll free number!’
You get charged if you pick it up!
Also, avoid ‘800’ series numbers!
