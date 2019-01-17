Phone Scam Alert

A Queen Anne’s County resident reported that they had received a call from an individual claiming to work for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The individual claimed they had attempted to reach the resident numerous times and due to the failed attempts, a federal lawsuit had been filed against the resident. The individual added that if the resident paid a fee of $6,421, the lawsuit could be settled.

Please be mindful that this is a scam.

Additionally, it is important to know that the IRS:

• Never asks for credit card, debit card or prepaid card information over the telephone.

• Never insists on a specific payment method to pay tax obligations (e.g. google play cards)

• Never requests immediate payment over the telephone and will not take enforcement action immediately following a phone conversation. Taxpayers usually receive prior notification of IRS enforcement action involving IRS tax liens or levies.