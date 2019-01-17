Pocomoke City has gotten a new Police Chief. Lee Brumley was selected from among a list of candidates as the new Chief. This is a great selection. I know Lee personally and he is an honorable man and will be an honest and trustworthy Chief for the town. This is a terrific selection as Lee has been serving the Community for many years in Pocomoke as a mentor to current Sheriff Of Worcester County Matt Crisafulli, and recently serving with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.
Pocomoke City this is a great selection.
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Pocomoke Gets New Police Chief”
Excellent choice! I bet certain current officers are shaking in their boots as I type. Lee is a straight shooter and doesn’t play that favoritism game. Some officers better quit now cause they will be fired when Lee finds out about all of the laziness and crap that goes around in the department. That was one of the reasons Pocomoke lost good seasoned officers in a matter of months last year. They will tell you different but after speaking with the officers who left I can assure you that was one of their main reasons for leaving.
LikeLike
i am a cop in pocomoke and not shaking in my boots we will have the chief trained in couple months sit back and enjoy the show
LikeLike