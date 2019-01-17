Pocomoke Gets New Police Chief

Pocomoke City has gotten a new Police Chief. Lee Brumley was selected from among a list of candidates as the new Chief. This is a great selection. I know Lee personally and he is an honorable man and will be an honest and trustworthy Chief for the town. This is a terrific selection as Lee has been serving the Community for many years in Pocomoke as a mentor to current Sheriff Of Worcester County Matt Crisafulli, and recently serving with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.

Pocomoke City this is a great selection.

Advertisements