PUBLIC NOTICE – DISTRICT 5 COUNCIL MEMBER VACANCY

Due to the resignation of District 5 Council Member R. Hardy Rudasill, there will be a vacant seat on Salisbury City Council. Below is information on candidate requirements and how to be considered for appointment.

Requirements: Shall have resided in the City of Salisbury for at least one year immediately preceding the date of vacancy; reside within the boundaries of District 5 on the date of application and will continue to reside therein during the term to which appointed (term expires November 5, 2019); must be at least 21 years of age; and shall be a qualified registered voter of the City of Salisbury.

(Salisbury Charter §SC2-2).

To be considered for appointment: Submit a letter of interest and resume to: Office of the City Clerk, City of Salisbury, 125 N. Division St., Room 305, Salisbury MD 21801. Must be postmarked on or before January 31, 2019 and received by the City Clerk (410-548-3140) no later than noon on February 4, 2019 whether mailed, emailed at knichols@salisbury.md, faxed (410-548-3781) or hand delivered. EOE