Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release 1/16

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 1/14/19 at approximately 1:50 pm

LOCATION: 200 Block of Flyway Lane, Chestertown, MD

VICTIM: 73yo female from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: Acting Corporal Steenken responded to the above address in reference to a case of fraud. The victim advised that she received three separate calls from a male indicating that her computer was hacked. According to the victim, the male advised her, on each call, that he would repair her computer for a fee. The male identified himself as Robert and claimed he worked for the company, My Fly by World LLC. “Robert” advised the victim that she needed to obtain Google Play cards to pay for the fee. The total loss was approximately $20,996. This investigation is ongoing.

Please note: Some scammers call and claim to be computer techs associated with well-known companies like Microsoft or Apple. Other scammers send pop-up messages that warn about computer problems. They say they’ve detected viruses or other malware on your computer. They claim to be “tech support” and will ask you to give them remote access to your computer. Eventually, they’ll diagnose a non-existent problem and ask you to pay for unnecessary, or even harmful, services.

If you receive an unexpected pop-up, call, spam email or other urgent messages about problems with your computer, stop. Don’t click on any links, don’t give control of your computer and don’t send any money (ftc.gov

).

DEPUTY: Corporal L. Steenken

CASE: 19-0001190

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Attempted Burglary

DATE / TIME: 1/14/19 at approximately 12:45 pm

LOCATION: 200 Block of First Street, Chester, MD

VICTIM: 67yo male from Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Williams responded to the above address in reference to an attempted burglary. The victim advised that someone had damaged his door panel and the latch to his storm door. The attempted burglary is believed to have taken place on January 7th at approximately 12:00 pm. Nothing was reportedly taken. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Williams at 410-758-0770 ext. 1229 or bwilliams@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy B. Williams

CASE: 19-0001197

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 1/14/19 at approximately 1:30 pm

LOCATION: White Marsh Road at Old line Drive in Centreville, MD

DRIVER: Andrew Bednar, 23yo male from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Patikowski and Deputy Patchett observed a white 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck traveling over the posted speed limit. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Andrew Bednar. While speaking with Bednar, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana. Bednar was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana under 10 grams and a traffic warning for traveling above the speed limit.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class J. Patikowski assisted by Deputy A. Patchett

CASE: 19-0001206