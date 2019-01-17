PRESS RELEASE January 10, 2019

Sheriff Joe Gamble and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce and welcome two new members to the Office.

On December 19, 2018, Deputy Bryant Ortiz successfully completed the 81st Session of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College. Deputy Ortiz completed twenty-four weeks of intense training, including the basic and required topics mandated by the Maryland Police Training Commission. Deputy Ortiz served with the United States Armed Forces and worked briefly in the Talbot County Detention Center prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Ortiz will complete an additional eight weeks of field training with a certified field training instructor before being released to patrol alone. Deputy Ortiz was chosen as the 81st Session graduate speaker, is bi-lingual, impressed the training staff at Wor-Wic, as well as the staff of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office with his intelligence, desire to serve the citizens of Talbot County and his energy. Deputy Ortiz has already volunteered for numerous community events, and our staff is confident he will be an asset to this Office and an outstanding citizen of Talbot County.