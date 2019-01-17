Somerset County Alcohol Compliance Checks

On January 12, 2019, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county.
The following businesses were in compliance:
Marion Market
Shore Stop(Crisfield)
Sunoco(Fast Gas)
Goose Creek(Westover)
Sysco Cash & Cary
Kings Creek Market
Somerset County Liquors (Princess Anne)
Junior’s Wines
Kash & Karry(Cheers)
Eden One Stop
Lucky’s Store
The following businesses were in violation:
Beer & Soda Drive Thru
Dash In
Pocomoke River Market
Somerset County Liquors (Pocomoke)
