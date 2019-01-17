Somerset County Alcohol Compliance Checks

On January 12, 2019, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county.

The following businesses were in compliance:
Marion Market
Shore Stop(Crisfield)
Sunoco(Fast Gas)
Goose Creek(Westover)
Sysco Cash & Cary
Kings Creek Market
Somerset County Liquors (Princess Anne)
Junior’s Wines
Kash & Karry(Cheers)
Eden One Stop
Lucky’s Store

The following businesses were in violation:
Beer & Soda Drive Thru
Dash In
Pocomoke River Market
Somerset County Liquors (Pocomoke)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s