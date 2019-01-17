Somerset County Alcohol Compliance Checks

On January 12, 2019, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks throughout the county.

The following businesses were in compliance:

Marion Market

Shore Stop(Crisfield)

Sunoco(Fast Gas)

Goose Creek(Westover)

Sysco Cash & Cary

Kings Creek Market

Somerset County Liquors (Princess Anne)

Junior’s Wines

Kash & Karry(Cheers)

Eden One Stop

Lucky’s Store

The following businesses were in violation:

Beer & Soda Drive Thru

Dash In

Pocomoke River Market

Somerset County Liquors (Pocomoke)

