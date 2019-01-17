The Delmar Police Department Thank Diane Cornish and her Great Organization (Save-Our-Kids) for all the work they do in the Community

We would like to Thank Diane Cornish and her Great Organization (Save-Our-Kids) for all the work they do in the Community. Diane presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Chief Ivan E. Barkley Sr of The Delmar Police Department.

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, standing and phone
One thought on “The Delmar Police Department Thank Diane Cornish and her Great Organization (Save-Our-Kids) for all the work they do in the Community

  1. She looks like a lovely lady and God Bless her but instead of focusing on saving the kids it should be Save-Our-Families. Everyone knows almost all the time a child needs saving is because of the breakdown of the family unit.

