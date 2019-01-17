Update #4* Suspect Identified in Homicide Investigation-Laurel

Laurel- The Delaware State Police have identified the suspect responsible for the shooting at Carvel Gardens Apartments that claimed the life of an 18-year-old male.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 9, 2018 at approximately 11:44 p.m. when the Laurel Police Department with the assistance of Troop 5 patrol units responded to the area of the 200 building in Carvel Gardens Apartments for a shooting. Upon arrival, units discovered an 18-year-old male victim from Seaford, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and later flown to a local area hospital in critical condition where he succumb to his injuries.

Through investigative measures, Troopers identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dwayne A. Dotson of Salisbury MD (no photo available). A warrant has been obtained for Dotson’s arrest charging him with the following:

Murder First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Dotson is currently being held without bail in Accomack County Virginia awaiting extradition back to Delaware.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/08/29/update-3-troopers-continue-to-seek-publics-assistance-identifying-suspects-in-homicide-investigation-laurel/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/07/20/update-2-troopers-seek-publics-assistance-identifying-suspects-in-homicide-investigation-laurel/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/07/13/update-victims-name-released-detectives-conducting-homicide-investigation-laurel/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/07/12/state-police-detectives-investigating-shooting-laurel/

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

