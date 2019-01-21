21 January Open Discussion Hoping everyone is staying warm. Again, have fun and tell us how you feel. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “21 January Open Discussion”
MLK was a womanizer POS.
LikeLike
I wonder if assbero knows that shithole he is renting had a young lady killed there in front of his shithole.
LikeLike
I am reposting this from yesterday-Has anyone read the book American Fire: Love, Arson and Life in a Vanishing Land? It’s about the Accomack county arsonists. I just ordered it. I remember Tonya commenting on this site using her real name. One was about the murder still unsolved I believe at UMES. She couldn’t believe the reward was more for the arsonist then for a murder.
LikeLike
Where the heck is the global warming….next time it’s mentioned slap the person saying it!!! It is COLD in Salisbury.
LikeLike
You know it’s bad when you think a good day is taking a healthy sh!t.
LikeLike