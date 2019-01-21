21 January Open Discussion

Hoping everyone is staying warm.  Again, have fun and tell us how you feel.

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “21 January Open Discussion

  3. I am reposting this from yesterday-Has anyone read the book American Fire: Love, Arson and Life in a Vanishing Land? It’s about the Accomack county arsonists. I just ordered it. I remember Tonya commenting on this site using her real name. One was about the murder still unsolved I believe at UMES. She couldn’t believe the reward was more for the arsonist then for a murder.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s